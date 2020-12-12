additional attempt in ocse 2020
These Odisha Civil Services aspirants to get additional attempt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to grant one more attempt to the aspirants to appear at the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination.

The candidates, who are ineligible to appear in the OCSE-2020 for attaining upper age limit or exhausting the attempts prescribed under the Rules, shall be allowed one more compensatory attempt for appearing in OCSE- 2020,  stated a notification by the General Administration and Public Grievances department.

The provisions of the OCS (CCRE) Rules, 1991 are being separately amended to the above extent, the notification added.

