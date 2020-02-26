These local passenger trains To Be Cancelled/ Partially Cancelled In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work at various places under East Coast Railway jurisdiction, it has been decided to cancel and partially cancel some of the local passenger trains on temporary basis.

Under this arrangement, three pairs of local passenger trains are to be cancelled temporarily up to 31st March, 2020 and one pair for four days. Also, two pairs of trains to be cancelled partially for three days.

Here is the list of trains cancelled/partially cancelled:

Cancellation of Trains:

The 58303/58304 Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger from Sambalpur w.e.f. 27th February, 2020 and from Junagarh Road w.e.f. 28th February, 2020 will remain cancelled up to 31st March, 2020.

The 58405/58406 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger will remain cancelled from 27th February to 31st March, 2020 from both the directions.

The 68437/68438 Bhadrak-Cuttack-Bhadrak MEMU will remain cancelled from 27th February to 31st March, 2020 from both the directions.

The 58529/58530 Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger will remain cancelled from 28th February to 2nd March, 2020 from both the directions.

Partial Cancellation of Trains: