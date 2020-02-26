These trains to be cancelled/diverted in Odisha

These local passenger trains To Be Cancelled/ Partially Cancelled In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work at various places under East Coast Railway jurisdiction, it has been decided to cancel and partially cancel some of the local passenger trains on temporary basis.

Under this arrangement, three pairs of local passenger trains are to be cancelled temporarily up to 31st March, 2020 and one pair for four days. Also, two pairs of trains to be cancelled partially for three days.

Here is the list of trains cancelled/partially cancelled:

Cancellation of Trains:

  • The 58303/58304 Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger from Sambalpur w.e.f. 27th February, 2020 and from Junagarh Road w.e.f. 28th February, 2020 will remain cancelled up to 31st March, 2020.
  • The 58405/58406 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger will remain cancelled from 27th February to 31st March, 2020 from both the directions.
  • The 68437/68438 Bhadrak-Cuttack-Bhadrak MEMU will remain cancelled from 27th February to 31st March, 2020 from both the directions.
  • The 58529/58530 Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger will remain cancelled from 28th February to 2nd March, 2020 from both the directions.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

  • The 18301/18302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Express from both Sambalpur and Rayagada will remain cancelled between Titilagarh & Rayagarh from 29th February to 2nd March, 2020.
  • The 58207/58208 Raipur-Junagarh Road-Raipur passenger from Raipur 29th February to 2nd March, 2020 and from Junagarh Road from 1st to 3rd March, 2020 will remain cancelled between Titilagarh and Raipur from both the directions.
