If the laptop is new, then there is no problem of battery backup, but slowly the problem of battery backup also starts in the laptop, but this does not mean that the quality of the laptop is correct. No, but the way the laptop is used also affects the battery.

If the problem of battery backup starts during day to day task then you should try these eight methods. This will improve battery life.

Do not keep the display too bright

There is no need to keep the display brightness at maximum level while working on the laptop. If the level of BrightNet is maximum, then it affects the battery as well as your eyes. Due to Coronavirus, many people are still working from home and do not have better lighting facilities like office at home, but still reducing the brightness level will not affect the work. Most laptops have two function keys, with the help of which the level of brightness can be reduced or increased. If your laptop does not have these buttons, you can adjust the brightness level by going to Settings> System> Display.

2) Use Microsoft Edge browser

The browser you are using on the laptop also affects the laptop battery. Numerous mimes have been made about Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, but Microsoft claims that its Edge browser saves more battery than other browsers like Google’s Chrome, Firefox and Opera. That is, to save battery on the laptop, the use of the edge browser may be better for you.

3) Do not wait for the battery to run out

Most people have a habit that they keep the charging cable connected to the laptop at all times or connect it when the battery is very low. But for long battery life, you have to avoid these things. When the laptop battery keep 40 to 80 percent charge.

4) Turn off the keyboard backlight

If the laptop comes with backlight support, but you do not need it, then it would be better to turn it off, because where there is good lighting conditions, keyboard backlight is not required. You can close it by simply pressing a function button on the keyboard or you can close it from Windows Mobility Center.

5) Long battery life

If you are doing regular office work and are not using heavy software on the laptop, then you should switch to the best battery life or best performance mode. For this, you just have to click on the battery icon in your taskbar and here you have to choose the best performance and the right balance in battery saving.

6) Battery saver mode

Like Android and iOS devices, the laptop also uses battery saver mode when the battery reaches below 20 percent. You can see the battery saver by going to Settings> System> Battery. When battery saver mode is activated, email-calendar syncing, push notifications, and apps that run in the background are disabled.

7) Unplug unnecessary device

When you do not use devices such as webcam, external hard drive, then it is better to unplug those devices. You can also disconnect the mouse when the laptop is in sleep mode, as it consumes battery.

8) Keep Bluetooth, Wi-Fi off

When not in use, you can turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can turn it on when you need it.

In this way you can improve the battery life of the laptop.