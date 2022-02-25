These districts of Odisha to witness thundershower and lightning now

By WCE 3
Light to moderate rainfall occur in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today predicted light rain/thundershower and lightning over several districts of Odisha today.

According to the weatherman, warning of light rain/thundershower and lightning has been issued for some parts of the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Raygada, Ganjam, Cuttack and Anugul.

The warning has been issued for the next three hours.

People of the above mentioned districts have been advised to stay alert and be in safe places during the occurrence of light rain/thundershower and lightning.

