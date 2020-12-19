In what could be considered as a piece of good news for candidates who are in search of jobs, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued a notification for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply immediately and be the part of the recruitment drive which is being done for several posts including Assistant Legal Adviser, Public Prosecutor, Medical Physicist, and Assistant Engineer (Electrical). They can apply for these job vacancies online by visiting the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website- http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

According to the notification, the selected candidates will get huge package as per the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission.

The UPSC has set December 31 as the last day for submission of online application.

Vacancy details:

1) Two posts of Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The candidates should have a Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute, and 3 years experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws. Master’s Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; and one year experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws.

2) Four posts of Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The candidates should have a Post Graduate degree in Physics from a recognised University plus Post M.Sc. Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and internship of a minimum of twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department. A basic degree in Science from a recognised University with Physics as one of the main subjects and A postgraduate degree in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and an internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department.

3) Ten posts of Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates applying for this post should have a Degree in Law of a recognized University and basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet.

4) 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Department of Electrical Engineering, New Delhi Municipal Council. Educational qualification of these job seeker is Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute Or equivalent. Note: Or equivalent means a pass in Section “A” and Section “B” of AMIE of the Institution of Engineer (India) in relevant branch of Engineering.

(With inputs from india.com)