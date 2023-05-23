These candidates from Odisha crack Civil Services Exam, Anup Das is the state topper

Bhubaneswar: As many as 18 candidates from Odisha have cracked the Civil Services Exam 2022, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Including the 18 from Odisha, as many as 933 candidates across the country have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

With 38th All India Rank (AIR), Anup Das is the state topper. He was followed by Pranati Dash and Kasturi Panda, who secured 42nd AIR and 67th AIR respectively.

Here’s the Odisha Civil Service topper list:

Anup Das (38)

Pranati Dash (42)

Kasturi Panda (67)

Soumya Ranjan Dash (136),

Sonali Misha (140),

Durga Prasad Adhikary (162),

Laxmipriya Upadhyaya (176),

Sushree Suvangi Khuntia (248),

Aakriti Sethi (249),

Satya Prakash Mishra (261),

Ayushi Pradhan (334),

Tejaswini Behera (516),

Rakesh Kumar Sahoo (575),

Suvasnnigdha Sethi (680),

Subham Mishra (688),

Nivedita Das (848),

Manas Jyoti Das (881)

Hare Krishna Meher (931)

It is to be noted here that Ishita Kishore has topped the examinations while the next three ranks also have been bagged by the women candidates. They are Garima Lohia, who secured second rank, Uma Harathi (third) and Smriti Mishra (fourth).

Out of the 933, 345 are from general category, 99 from Economic Weaker Sections, 263 from OBC, 154 from Scheduled Caste and 72 from Scheduled Tribe category.

Apart from announcing the results of 933 candidates, the commission has also prepared a reserve list of 178 candidates.

The commission had announced vacancies for 1,011 posts in civil services and conducted interviews in three phases for 2,589 candidates. The third and final phase of the interview was conducted on May 18.