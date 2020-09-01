Bhubaneswar: Under the unlocked 4 in Coronavirus, major changes are going to take place from September 1 today, which will affect your daily life and your kitchen budget. On the first date, oil companies change the prices of LPG. Apart from this, the period of moratorium exemption from banks has also ended. At the same time, many services stopped by the government due to Corona virus have been resumed. We are going to tell you about these in turn, in which many changes have taken place from today, which will affect your life throughout the month.

1) Loan Moratorium period ends:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet extended the ban on the payment of loan installment (EMI) of banks beyond 31 August. Sources said that by extending the rebate on loan payments, the loan behavior of the borrowers can be affected and this will not solve the issues faced by them due to Covid-19.

Due to the general business activities being severely affected during the Kovid-19 epidemic, the Reserve Bank gave relief to companies and individual people on payment of loan installments for six months from March 1. The restriction on the rebate or installment payment has ended on 31 August. Sources said this was a temporary relief for the borrowers. He said that if the exemption period is extended beyond six months, it may affect the credit behavior of the borrowers and increase the risk of default after the commencement of the repayment period.

2) LPG prices:

Oil marketing companies announce new prices of LPG LPG cylinder and air fuel on the first date of every month. The prices have been increasing for the last few months. LPG prices may be cut or increased on 1 September as well. For this, you have to be prepared mentally and financially.

3) Discount will be available only on Fastag:

The Union Road Transport Ministry has now made a rule that on returning from any place within 24 hours, the exemption in toll tax will be given only to those vehicles which have Fastag. This means that if you are going somewhere from your car and from there you return within 24 hours, then you will get the exemption in toll tax only if your car is fastened. Till now this facility was for everyone, but now those paying cash of toll tax will not get this rebate.

4) Aadhaar improvement will be costly:

UIDAI has informed through a tweet that now the fee will be Rs 100 for one or more updates, including biometrics update. Currently Aadhaar charges 50 for demographic detail updates. Along with the application form and fees, you will have to submit valid documents to change your name or address or date of birth.

5) Air travel will be expensive:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to levy high aviation security fees from domestic and international passengers from 1 September. Domestic passengers will now be charged Rs 160 instead of 150 as an ASF fee, while international travelers will be charged $ 5.2 instead of $ 4.85.

6) Indigo will start flights from these cities:

Budget Airlines IndiGo has announced to start its flights Step Boy Step. The flights to Prayagraj, Kolkata and Surat will also start from 1 September. The company will run a 180-seater air bus-320 on the Bhopal-Lucknow route. This flight will operate three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

7) Increase in toll tax:

Road commuters will have to loosen more pockets at the toll plaza. The government has increased the rates of toll tax from 5 to 8 percent. With this, private and commercial vehicles will have to pay different toll tax rates. The government is considering linking the scheme of providing free treatment (cashless treatment) to the injured in road accidents with the toll tax system. On its implementation, walking on the toll road will become more expensive. However, toll rates have not increased on Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

8) Fees for late GST payment:

In the event of delay in payment of Goods and Services Tax, interest will be charged on total tax liability from September 1. Earlier this year, the industry had raised concerns over the directive of recovery of outstanding interest of about Rs 46,000 crore on delay in GST payment. Interest was charged on total liability. In the meeting of the GST Council consisting of Union and State Finance Ministers, it was decided that from July 1, 2017, interest will be charged on the total tax liability for delay in GST payment and the law will be revised for this.