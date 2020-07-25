Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared new containment zones in the State capital city area due to the growing number of COVID positive cases.

The BMC in its Twitter handle informed that BJB Nagar and Harinagar Basti have been declared as containment zones.

“Several positive cases have been detected in Harinagar Basti, Ward No 56, BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar and to contain further spread of COVID-19 further, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” said the BMC in a notice.

“Now therefore, in large public interest and with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19 area coming with the boundary as indicated below of Harinagar Basti, BJP Nagar is hereby declared as the containment zone. The as the containment zone has been declared from Baragada Canal to Gayatri Mandir, from Gayatri Mandir to Scholar Boys Hostel, from Scholar Boys Hostel to Hari Nagar Basti Entrance, from Harinagar Basti Entracne to Baragada Canal,” added the notice.

No public shall zone be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out.

All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home while all the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately.

All the government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby close forthwith.

BMC will ensure supply of essentials/medicines in the containment zones. The inhabitants can call the Helpline number -1929 for any requirement/complaints.

Have a look at the map of the containment zones: