These 20 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorm with lightning, check details

By WCE 3
rain in odisha
Credits: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms with lightning to occur in 20 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours, informed the regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri,” said the IMD.

Related News

19 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning in…

Meteorological Centre issues Yellow Warning for 11 districts…

Also Read: Weather Alert! IMD issues Yellow Warning to more than 14 districts of Odisha

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), meanwhile, said that steps can be taken to circulate the warning message among the people of the above-mentioned districts.

The situation may be closely monitored and action, as deemed necessary, can be taken in case of any eventuality, added the SRC office.

You might also like
Miscellany

Online application for several vacant ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 posts underway,…

Entertainment

An interview with glamour girl Sanjibani Das from Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 11 Crore Covid assistance package for OMFED…

State

Fake Covid medicines racket in Odisha: STF arrests prime accused

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.