These 20 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorm with lightning, check details

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms with lightning to occur in 20 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours, informed the regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri,” said the IMD.

Also Read: Weather Alert! IMD issues Yellow Warning to more than 14 districts of Odisha

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), meanwhile, said that steps can be taken to circulate the warning message among the people of the above-mentioned districts.

The situation may be closely monitored and action, as deemed necessary, can be taken in case of any eventuality, added the SRC office.