These 18 decisions taken by Odisha CM after First World Odia Language Conference: Minister in assembly
Bhubaneswar: Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Minister Ashwini Kumar Patra today informed the Odisha assembly that as many as 18 decisions were taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after First World Odia Language Conference.
These proposals will all be taken up under the 5T initiative of Chief Minister to be executed in a transparent and time bound manner, Patra informed.
Here are the 18 decision taken after the First World Odia Language Conference:
- A Research grant for international and National Research in Odia shall be set up with a corpus of 10 crore. This grant shall be housed in the Odia University at Satyabadi.
- An International Digital Odia conference shall take place annually to bring together experts to promote Odia language in the digital space.
- An expert committee will be formed for standardization of script for keyboard and font. This Committee will work within a fixed time frame- and put-up suggestions for implementation.
- Government shall post Exclusive Odia teachers in 1500 high schools to start with and then cover all high schools in a time bound manner. A syllabus revision committee will be constituted for Odia teaching in schools which will give suggestions in a regular manner for updating syllabus as per the need.
- A Heritage grant of 1 Cr shall be provided in two phases for all schools and colleges that are more than 100 years old and grant of 2 Cr to such universities established before independence. Similarly, grant of Rs 2 crores shall be given for pre-independence Universities. This is to protect and promote our heritage in Odia education.
- We will come out with a translation policy which will have a translation grant for translating Odia books to other languages of India and the world.
- An Odia Lexicon committee shall be formed whose purpose will be to come out with a revised lexicon and glossary of Odia terms across disciplines.
- A medium term policy shall be framed for promotion of science, Technical and Medical Education in Odia language.
- Government shall come out with an incentive for publication of need based relevant and publications in Odia keeping current and future requirements.
- Specific initiatives to be taken up with in a particular time frame for promotion of Odia language among next generation. This will include 100 budding talents of Odia language to be identified and honored by Chief Minister annually. The Bhasa Brudhi scholarships shall also be increased in numbers and amounts to make it more inclusive. A Chief Ministers’ Cup shall be instituted for debating in Odia among students.
- A public library movement will be taken up across the State to promote the reading habit among youth. Odia Associations within India and abroad shall be supported for setting up Odia libraries.
- Steps shall be taken to promote volunteerism in promotion of Odia language across the state and outside the state.
- The printing museum in Cuttack to be expanded as the Indian Printing Museum showcasing our printing culture from across the world.
- The Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian studies shall be developed into a Centre of Excellence with an annual grant of 2 crores.
- Children’s literature in Odia to be encouraged with support and incentives from the State.
- Efforts will be made to set up odia chairs in different Universities of India and abroad. To begin with proposals with 5 universities are in process. An international Journal of Odia studies will be published by Odia University.
- An Odia Learning Management System (LMS) will be developed for Odias living outside Odisha. With this, students living in Odisha and outside Odisha will be able to learn Odia language upto class eight online and also get certificates. All these facilities will be available on the website of Odia Virtual Academy.
- Museums and Archives will receive adequate support of the government for proper documentation and conservation and dissemination.