These 17 cops from Odisha get Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day

New Delhi: A total of 954 Police personnel from across the country including 17 cops from Odisha have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.

Out of the 17 cops, four have been selected for the Police Medal for Gallantry, while two police personnel will get Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Likewise, the Medal for Meritorious Service will be conferred on 11 cops of the State.

Have a look at the list of the Odisha cops selected for the Police Medals 2023:

Police Medal for Gallantry:

Prahalad Himirika-Subedar Santosh Kumar Guru-SI Suneel Kumar Bariha- Commando Sujit Kumar Rana- CT

Police Medal for Distinguished Service:

Sanjay Kumar- ADGP Rabindra Nath Satpathy- Additional Superintendent of Police

Medal for Meritorious Service: