These 17 cops from Odisha get Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day
A total of 954 Police personnel from across the country including 17 cops from Odisha have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.
Out of the 17 cops, four have been selected for the Police Medal for Gallantry, while two police personnel will get Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Likewise, the Medal for Meritorious Service will be conferred on 11 cops of the State.
Have a look at the list of the Odisha cops selected for the Police Medals 2023:
Police Medal for Gallantry:
- Prahalad Himirika-Subedar
- Santosh Kumar Guru-SI
- Suneel Kumar Bariha- Commando
- Sujit Kumar Rana- CT
Police Medal for Distinguished Service:
- Sanjay Kumar- ADGP
- Rabindra Nath Satpathy- Additional Superintendent of Police
Medal for Meritorious Service:
- Deepak Kumar, I.G. Of Police, Northern Range, Sambalpur
- Ananta Charan Pati, Addl. Supdt. Of Police, Bhubaneswar
- Benudhar Nayak, Addl. Supdt. Of Police, Cuttack
- Rajib Lochan Panda, SDPO, Berhampur Town, Berhampur
- Amita Tripathy, DSP Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division
- Krushna Chandra Mohanta, CI Havildar Of Police
- Peter Tirkey, Constable, Police Reserve Office, Deogarh
- Gupta Prasad Mohanty, Asst. Sub Inspector Of Police, Khordha
- Dilip Kumar Nayak, Sub Inspector Of Police (Armed), Sambalpur
- Susanta Kumar Majhi, Constable, Bhubaneswar
- Umakanta Pradhan, Inspector Of Police, Bhubaneswar, Khordha