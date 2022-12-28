There is no restriction but we need to follow experts’ advice on Covid-19 & wear mask to remain safe: Odisha Health Secretary

Bhubaneswar: While reviewing the COVID situation in Odisha, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit today appealed the people of the State to follow the advice of the experts on Covid and to wear masks to remain safe.

While speaking on the occasion, the Health Secretary informed that the daily COVID test rate of Odisha is more than that of the national rate. RT-PCT tests are done in every district of the State. While samples of 6,000 to 7,000 people are tested daily, only 5 to 7 people’s reports turn out to be positive. The positivity rate of the State is only 0.04 percent.

She clarified that the observations over the last three months show that Covid infection cases in Odisha are gradually decreasing. However, everyone needs to take precautions. Currently, though no any COVID restriction has been imposed, we need to follow the advice of the health experts, wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain social distancing strictly to avoid getting infections.

“We need not be worried even though the Covid case in China has surged. But we need to be prepared for it. Adequate medicines, oxygen and testing kits should be kept ready at all the government hospitals and district headquarters hospitals,” she said.

Officials of the Health & Family Welfare Department, experts in different fields including RMRC Director, Professors from the Institute of Life Sciences, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, former Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), epidemiologists, and community health specialists took part in the review meeting.

