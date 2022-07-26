There is no need to hospitalize Partha Chatterjee, Says AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee reached Bhubaneswar airport early this morning, after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Reportedly, the authorities of AIIMS informed that there is no need to hospitalize Partha Chatterjee. Bhubaneswar AIIMS director Dr. Ashutosh Viswas also informed that Partha’s health condition is stable, and there are no severe heart issues.

Adding to it, “Partha Chatterjee’s health is stable. Medical reports have come, and it’s fine. A thorough examination of him was done. Though he had some problems, he didn’t need to be admitted to the hospital, he’s being monitored closely,” informed Dr. Tushar Kanti Patra of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to media-persons.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted Chatterjee’s medical report on behalf of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to the court.

The minister was taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday as per the direction given by the Calcutta High Court. He has been taken to the CGO complex in Kolkata as ED custody was ordered for him till August 3.

Notably, Chatterjee is accompanied by ED officials, his counsel, Anindya Raut, and a medical practitioner from state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital. Chatterjee was taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar following the order of Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri on late Sunday evening.

Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were supposed to be produced at a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court for hearing on Monday. On this count, the High Court bench directed the ED to ensure that Chatterjee is produced before the PMLA court virtually from Bhubaneswar.

Although Chatterjee’s counsel argued that his client be treated at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, Justice Chaudhuri’s bench rejected the plea and also observed that there have been instances wherein influential ministers of the state government had taken ‘shelter’ at SSKM to avoid questioning by Central agencies.