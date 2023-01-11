The wait is over! FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 opens to extravaganza and colorful opening ceremony

Cuttack: The wait is finally over. The FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 opened to an extravaganza and colorful opening ceremony as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took the centre stage of celebrations at historic Barabati Stadium, which has turned into a constellation brimming with the brightest of stars from music and entertainment industry.

Addressing the cheering audience, the Chief Minister said that Odisha is known for its hospitality. “I am sure all the visitors will take a little part of Odisha home, with them”, the CM added.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, FIH Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The spectacular event, that showcases the vibrant art and culture of the state and country through the mesmerizing performances, has encapsulated the spirit of hockey across the globe, true to the tune of “Hockey Hai Dil Mera”, the theme song of Hockey World Cup 2023.

The star-studded extravaganza featuring Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, legendary music director Pritam, actress Disha Patani, BLACKSWAN members including Odisha’s Shreya Lenka and other popular artists with a panoply of musical performances and gala presentations from across genres will enthrall more than 40,000 audiences at Barabati Stadium.

Prior to the grand opening ceremony, the spectators witnessed strong performances by the India’s Got Talent fame Prince Dance Group, Guru Aruna Mohanty, Rapper Big Deal, Rituraj Mohanty, Lisa Mishra , Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu.