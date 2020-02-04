The Sample Of Student From Phulbani Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Cuttack: The samples of the medical student from Odisha who had been suspected to have contacted the coronavirus has returned from NIV Pune, and is negative. This comes as a major relief.

It is noteworthy that, the student had written a letter to the Kandhamal CDMO stating that he had returned from China on the 11th of January 2020.

Since then he has been affected by cough, cold and fever which has refused to subside.

His blood sample has been sent to National Institute of Virology, NIV, Pune for examination while he had been kept in isolation in SCB Hospital.