Cuttack: The restricted functioning of Orissa High Court and subordinate courts will continue till 17th May stated a circular. The limited functioning shall apply due to the lockdown phase 3.0.

As per the notification, the High Court shall function on all 5 days of a week with 1 division bench on Tuesday and Thursday and 5 single benches on each working day of the week till 15th May.

The lower courts under the Red Zone shall function only for 1 hour as per the directions issued earlier and shall hear criminal and civil cases of extremely urgent nature.

Lower courts coming under Orange Zone shall function for two hours from 9.00 am to 11.00 am. Courts where there is no morning sitting such as in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Koraput (Sadar), Puri (Sadar) shall function from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Similarly, the lower courts falling in the Green Zone shall function from usual office hours upto the lunch break for two and half hours.

As per the new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the normal functioning of the High Courts and the subordinate courts in Odisha shall remain suspended till May 17.