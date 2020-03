The Flag Atop Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, Flies Off

Karanjia: The famous Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is a much revered place of worship for Hindus.

In the ‘Kalbaishakhi’ yesterday, the flag atop the temple has blown off.

Today the temple has been closed down for devotees but the rituals will go on as usual.