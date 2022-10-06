The famous Bullock Festival of Odisha’s Jajpur district: Details

Long back the present day Odisha was called Utkala. Literally, the place that excels in art and culture is called Utkala. Odisha is such a place where many unique culture, tradition, customs and practices are witnessed. One such practice is the Bullock Festival of Jajpur district.

Bullock Festival of Jajpur

Better known as the Balada Jatra, the Bullock Festival gets organised on the Dussehera or Bijaya Dashami day every year in Jajpur district of Odisha. For the last two years the festival could not be organised due to the pandemic. However, this year Balada Jatra was successfully organised with participation of a large number of people.

Also known as Ghara Bahuda Jatra, the home-return fair, the Bullock Festival was organised in the Kalana village in Rasulpur block of the district on Dussehara. This year the 63rd Bullock Festival was organised here.

The celebration

As per the custom, people decorate their bullocks with colourful attires, gears and decorative items and bring to the fair place so that the bullocks can be a part of the competition. The best declared bullocks are awarded. Owners of the best first, second and third bullocks are given financial amount as award. This year more than 30 bullocks took part in the competition while the fair also was witnessed by a lot of people.

Origin

The bullock festival of Jajpur originated long back when there was no arrangement of engine propelled vehicles. Back then, people were travelling and shifting goods in carts pulled by bullocks, horses or any other animals. A special breed of bullock called ‘Pithia Balada’ was then mostly used for bullock carts to shift goods from one place to another for trading.

Back then the traders were getting assembled near the shrine of the village deity along with their bullocks ready for the work. After doing worship at the temple of the deity they used to commence the journey along with the decorated bullocks.

Present day practices

Time changed and with advent of engine propelled vehicles bullock pulled carts were discontinued to be used in trades. However, to commemorate the past days the bullock festival is organised in Jajpur district. About one month before Dussehra they start arranging bullocks so that they can be decorated and brought to the competition.

This year the festival was organised in this district successfully while a number of people witnessed the fair.