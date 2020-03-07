The Do’s and Don’ts of Holi celebrations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: It is March, and the festival which is around the corner is Holi. The festival of colours is celebrated on the next day of ‘Phalguna Purnima’ or ‘Dola Purnima’ (after the full Moon in the month of Phalgun).

Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal has announced his plan to keep away from Holi celebrations owing to the recent Coronavirus threat in the country. People are also taking precautions when it comes to attending mass gatherings.

Even though the joy of celebrating the festival is enthusiastic among all age groups there are some things which are worth keeping in mind.

Do’s of Holi

Always try to use organic colours as they are safe for skin and hair.

The use of colours should be made in a diluted proportion so that it causes minimal damage, if any.

It is better to wear sunglases as it prevent colour from entering your eye.

lotion or oil should be applied on skin so that colours can be removed easily.

when taking off colours first wipe yourself with dry cloth and then use water to rinse off.

Don’t of Holi