Dhenkanal: The district administration have imposed shutdown in Kamakhyanagar NAC from Aug 10 to Aug 12 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the official notification, twenty-nine positive cases were detected in the NAC today. Many people in the area had come in contact with these patients during active contact tracing.

During the period, intensive contact tracing will be carried out in Kamakhyanagar. Contacts of the confirmed and suspected cases will be line-listed, tracked and kept under surveillance at home for 14 days, the notification said.

During the shutdown, only these activities shall be allowed:

All medical establishments i.e. hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores, movement of ambulances and all medical personnel.

District and municipal administration/police/fire services.

Central & State government officials on emergency duty.

Telecom Services.

Petrol Pumps.

Print and Electronic Media identified by the DI & PRO/ District Police.

Water supply, sanitation & sewerage workers.

Electricity supply & Distribution.

Movement of Goods & good carriers either loaded or unloaded.

Industrial establishment, Factories and Construction activities.

All Agriculture, Horticulture & fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary services & allied activities, including procurement at mandis.

Movement of road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles.

Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc) to and from airport, railway station and bus terminals/stands/stops, for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Marriages and Funeral with permission of the local authority.

ATMs.

Operation of the bus station and their associated offices, movement of associated personal and activities.

Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants and aggregators.

Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only.

Milk booths.

Newspaper hawkers between 5 am and 8 am only.

LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gases & associated activities, personnel and Vehicular movements.

Banks, Insurance & Financial Institutions including service organizations to operate with not more than 25% of their manpower for essential banking transaction & ATM feeding agencies.

Block/ULB wise new Positive cases :

Kamakhyanagar NAC- 19 (Alutuma & Nua Rekula)

Kamakhyanagar Block-6 (Budhibili quarantine center-1, Salapada vill-2,

Bangura vill-2, Kadua vill-1)

Parjang Block-1(Muktapasi)

Bhuban NAC-2 (Ward No-7-1, Ward No-14-1)

Odapada Block-1(Gundichapada)

The number of positive cases rose to 558 out of which 216 are active cases, while 341 patients are recovered cases and one deceased.