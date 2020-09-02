Utkal University
Utkal University, Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Tenure of Vice-Chancellors enhanced in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, The Odisha cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday approved the promulgation of ” The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020″ to amend the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 and to repeal the Ravenshaw University Act, 2005.

The important amendments of Odisha Universities Act,1989 approved by the State Cabinet are as follows.

* Tenure of Vice Chancellors shall be enhanced from 3 years to 4 years so that they can make some long term contribution to the university.

* Upper age limit to hold the post of Vice Chancellor shall be enhanced from 65 years to 67 years.

* No Vice Chancellors shall be re-appointed as VC of the same University for the second time.

