Tension prevails in Odisha’s Paralakhemundi over suspicion of sorcery

Paralakhemundi: Tension prevailed in Subash Nagar area of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha on Friday night over suspicion of sorcery. However, Police reached the spot and took control of the situation.

As per reports, a 15 year old girl of the village had gone to the house of one Rajarao Nagbhusan in Subash Nagar area. She reportedly became unconscious there after banging her head with something.

As health of the girl worsened, the villagers suspected that sorcery has been applied on her. Accordingly, the furious villagers crowded near house of Nagbhusan and tension gripped the area.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and took control of the situation.