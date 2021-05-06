Tension In Odisha Village Over Cremation Of COVID Patient’s Body At Local Cemetery

Baripada: Tension ran high at Ward No-13 of Karanjia Notified Area Council (NAC) in Mayurbhanj district over the cremation of a COVID patient’s body at the local cemetery.

A resident of the area was reportedly admitted at the Tato COVID Care Centre after that person was diagnosed corona positive. Unfortunately, he breathed his last yesterday.

Later, the deceased COVID patient’s body was taken to the local graveyard for cremation. However, the people of the area came together and protested it. They demanded that the body should be cremated in some other place.

The local administration and police are trying to pacify and convince the protestors.

