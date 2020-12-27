Tension In Korai Area Of Jajpur District As Child Kidnapper Caught Red-Handed

Jajpur: While the fear of child lifting and kidnapping is ruling the entire Odisha, a man was caught red-handed while allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Makundapur village under Korai police limits of Jajpur district this evening.

According to reports, one Chandramani of Makundapur village was allegedly kidnapping the seven-year-old daughter of Padmanabh Sethi with a bad intention. He managed to take the girl to a lonely place by tricking and giving her some food.

However, as the girl did not return home even after several hours, her family members searched for her and found her with the accused at the lonely area.

Some locals got angry after finding Chandramani with the girl and thrashed him before handing him over to the local police.

Later, they staged a demonstration by blocking the main road. They burnt tyres and sat on the road demanding stringent action against the accused. However, they lifted their dharna after cops intervened in the matter and assured them to take action against the accused.