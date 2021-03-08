Jajpur: High tension prevailed at Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here in the district after a patient reportedly died due to medical negligence by a doctor on Monday.

Irate relatives of the deceased patient created a ruckus in the hospital following the death.

According to sources, Bishnu Palei of Kapileswar village was admitted to the DHH after he complained of breathing complications. After his admission, a doctor attended him and he was provided with saline and oxygen.

However, family members of Palei alleged that the doctor reportedly removed the oxygen supply after a few hours that further deteriorated his health. Later, the doctor asked the family members to shift Palei to Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital.

However, Palei breathed his last before being shifted to SCB. Had the doctor not removed the oxygen supply, he would not have died, family members alleged.

Angry family members created an uproar in the DHH premises until the Jajpur police reached the hospital and pacified them. The agitation was called off after police intervened and assured action after the probe.