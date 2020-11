Tension In Front Of Odisha Assembly Yet Again, 3 People Attempt Self-Immolation

Bhubaneswar: Yet again, three people attempt to self-immolate in front of Odisha Assembly on Friday during the ongoing winter session.

According to reports, the people have been identified to be farmers belonging to Athgarh block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

They attempted to self-immolate by dousing themselves with kerosene, the security personals outside the Assembly overpowered them.

This is a developing story.