Tension In Burla As Child’s Decapitated Body Spotted Near Hospital

Sambalpur: Tension prevailed at Burla Hospital as a child’s headless body was spotted near the health centre today. The decapitated body of the toddler was found lying on the road near the DB Ward of the hospital. However, it is yet to be known who has abandoned the newborn’s body there.

It is suspected that the staff of the hospital might have thrown the child’s body in the dumping yard as it died after getting birth.

It is also doubted that some dog might have got the body from some dumping yard and left it on the spot. Similarly, it is also assumed someone might have killed the child and thrown the body with an aim to destroy evidence.

On the other hand, the hospital authorities claimed that none of the newborns died in the hospital today.

While locals of the town condemned the inhuman incident, Burla police has started an investigation into the matter.

