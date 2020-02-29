Tension grips Basudevpur hospital over minor boy’s death

Basudevpur: Tension prevailed in Basudevpur Community Health Centre (CHC) last afternoon following the death of a one and a half year old male chid’s death under treatment.

As per the report, one Niranjan Behera of Narasinghpur area had admitted his minor sun Pankaj to Basudevpur CHC after he developed symptoms like loose motion in the noon yesterday. However, the patient died under treatment by the afternoon.

Post the death of the patient his relatives alleged medical negligence on the part of the doctors treating him and created a ruckus inside the hospital.

Basudevpur Police rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters to restore normalcy.