Tension erupts in Odisha’s Bhadrak following attack on woman sweeper: Watch

Bhadrak: Tension erupts in Odisha’s Bhadrak district after a woman sweeper was attacked by a group of people here today. Later, the situation turned tough for which Police intervened. Five platoons of the Police Force have been deployed to tackle the situation.

As per reports, a few woman sweepers were executing cleaning work today at the Apartybindha Chhak area when a verbal spat started between a woman sweeper and a man. The woman asked a street vendor to leave space so that she can clean from where the argument started.

The situation turned ugly and a group of street vendors attacked the woman. As a result, tension gripped the area and the locals blocked the road.

As the situation worsened Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. Police had to apply force to make the people vacate the area. Later, Police also asked the shopkeepers to shut their shops.

At least five platoons of Police Force have been deployed here to handle the situation.