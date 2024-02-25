Tension erupts at Konark Sun temple following non availability of tickets

Puri: High tension prevailed at the world famous Konark Sun temple in Odisha’s Puri district following non availability of tickets on Sunday.

As per reports, a huge number of tourists from different parts of the world had reached Konark to visit the Sun Temple. However, they were angry for not getting offline tickets even after waiting for hours under the scorching sun.

Irate over the non availability of tickets, they had a heated argument with the ticket sellers and security personnel at the spot. They claimed that they could not book even the online tickets due to some technical errors.

As some tourists lost their patience and try to barge into the temple premises, the security personnel closed the main gate. This irked the tourists further and some of them even climbed on the gate and the walls with the aim to enter the temple premises between 10 AM to 11 AM.

The tourists also alleged that unnecessary delay in ticket checking process takes place as untrained security personnel have been engaged by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities. They also claimed to have witnessed the rude behaviour of the security personnel.

The matter became normal after a team of cops from the Konark Police station reached the spot and pacified the angry locals.