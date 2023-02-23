Tension erupts at Bamra railway station demanding halt of express trains

Jharsuguda: Tension erupted at Bamra railway station over not halting of express train despite promise. The agitators had locked the ticket counter and signal room of the station.

The locals had yesterday staged a ‘rail roko’ protest demanding halt of express trains at Bamra Railway Station. At least three trains were cancelled and several others were diverted due to the agitation led by Bamra Rail Kriyanusthan Committee.

The Chakradharpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) today ordered for stopping of the trains at the station.

“Please ensure to stop all scheduled stopping trains at Bamra station. Please announce accordingly,” Chakradharpur DRM Arun Jatoh Rathod said in a letter to the Manager of Bamra Railway Station.

The Azad Hind Express was also halted at the station.