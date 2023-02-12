State

Tension at Vani Vihar campus during a seminar by Citizens Forum

Tension at Vani Vihar campus has been experienced during a seminar by the Citizens Forum at the PG Council Hall due to statements by a professor.

Bhubaneswar: Tension at Vani Vihar University campus was experienced today during a seminar organized by the Citizens’ Forum at the PG Council Hall.

According to reports, in a seminar organized by the Citizens’ Forum at the PG Council Hall, a professor from JNU made a few statements that hurt the sentiments of students. A student leader started opposing the statements, tensions began rising in the campus.

It is reported that, two persons have been injured in the clash. In a viral video, the student is clearly seen giving blows to man.

Complaints have been lodged at the Sahid nagar police station. The police has started an enquiry into the matter.

Detailed report in this matter is awaited.

 

