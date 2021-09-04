Temple priest attempts to rape married woman in Odisha, arrested

Bargarh: A temple priest was arrested by the Paikmal Police in Odisha’s Bargarh district on charges of attempting to rape a married woman on Thursday.

A woman and her husband had reportedly gone to offer prayer at the Durga Temple in Paikmal on September 2. Digambar Debata, the priest of the temple, identified himself as an astrologer and advised the couple to conduct a jagnya (special prayer) in the night saying that the woman has some misfortune and she may become widow in near future.

The woman went to the temple as per the advice of Debata. She gave him Rs 25,000 after the prayer and received an amulet to wear on one of her arms. However, as soon as she received the amulet from him, Debata attempted to rape her.

The lady managed to escape from his clutches. Later, she filed a police complaint against the temple priest at the Paikmal Police. Based on the written complaint, cops started an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused.

When asked about the matter, Paikmal Police Station in-charge informed that medical examination of both the woman and Digambar Debata was conducted.

Later, Digambar Debata was produced before the local court in Padampur. However, the court sent him to jail after rejecting his bail plea.

