Temperatures soaring in Odisha, many cities record over 33 degree

11 cities have registered temperatures over 33 degrees. In some places the mercury has crossed 34 degrees as well.

Bhubaneswar: A sudden change has been marked in the weather throughout the state. In the month of January (‘Maagha’ in Odia), the heat is reaching unprecedented scales. Even though the month is supposed to see extreme cold, the opposite has been happening. Due to climate change, only three out of six seasons were being experienced. However, now even winter is slowly fading away. The heat this year seems to be worse than the previous years. Bhubaneswar was experiencing less cold than the interiors of the state. However, the heat has been steadily increasing since January 5.

11 cities have registered temperatures over 33 degrees. In some places the mercury has crossed 34 degrees as well. Yesterday the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Boudh at 35 degrees. Temperature in Talcher was 34.4 degrees, while Bhubaneswar recorded 34 degrees.

Many cities in the state are recording temperature four or five degrees above the normal. Regional meteorological department has stated that there is no major change expected in the minimum temperature for the next four or five days.
