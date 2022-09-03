temperature in odisha

Temperatures Rise In Odisha: 22 Places Record Above 35°C

By Sudeshna Panda 11 0

Bhubaneswar: There has been a remarkable rise in temperatures across Odisha said the local MeT department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that, as many as 22 places in Odisha have recorded maximum temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius or above in the past 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning that, Angul has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celisus.

However, it is noteworthy that, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase from September 5 added IMD in its latest bulletin.

