Temperatures Plummet Below 15°C In 15 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures dipped below 15°C at 15 places in Odisha. Sonepur was the coldest at 7.6 °C.

The other places in which the temperature dipped below 15°C are: Phubani 8.3°C, Daringbadi 9°C, Angul 10°C, Bhawanipatna 10.2°C, Koraput 11.6°C, Talcher 11.9°C, Sundargarh 12°C, Keonjhar 12.4°C, Bolangir 12.8°C, Jharsuguda 13°C, Baripada 13.4°C, Hirakud 13.6°C and Sambalpur 13.7°C.

The twin cities of Odisha, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8°C and 17.6°C respectively.

The temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 °C at night in many places of the state during the next two days, informed the regional Met centre.