Pic Credits: Met Department Odisha

Temperatures Plummet Below 15°C In 15 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures dipped below 15°C at 15 places in Odisha. Sonepur was the coldest at 7.6 °C.

The other places in which the temperature dipped below 15°C are: Phubani 8.3°C,  Daringbadi 9°C,  Angul 10°C,  Bhawanipatna 10.2°C,  Koraput 11.6°C,  Talcher 11.9°C, Sundargarh 12°C, Keonjhar 12.4°C, Bolangir 12.8°C,  Jharsuguda 13°C, Baripada 13.4°C, Hirakud 13.6°C and Sambalpur 13.7°C. 

The twin cities of Odisha, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8°C and 17.6°C respectively. 

The temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 °C at night in many places of the state during the next two days, informed the regional Met centre.

