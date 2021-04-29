Temperatures Expected To Drop In Odisha, Kalbaisakhi Predicted
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Department (MeT) in Bhubaneswar has predicted a fall in the day time temperatures of Odisha.
According to the information of the MeT department, the interior parts of Odisha are likely to experience a drop of temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius.
The MeT further added that with a fall in temperatures, there is a much likely chance of Kalbaisakhi in the next five days in various parts of the state.
#ଉପକୂଳ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଗାମୀ #୨ଦିନ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆହୁରି #୨ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳକୁ #ଖସିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା, #ଆଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରୀଣ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ #୨ଦିନ ପରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୨ ରୁ #୩ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଯାଏଁ ତଳକୁ ଖସିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା
ଆଗାମୀ ୪ ରୁ #୫ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ #ସକ୍ରିୟ ରହିବା #କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ pic.twitter.com/fBTAkFidYu
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) April 29, 2021