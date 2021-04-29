Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Department (MeT) in Bhubaneswar has predicted a fall in the day time temperatures of Odisha.

According to the information of the MeT department, the interior parts of Odisha are likely to experience a drop of temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT further added that with a fall in temperatures, there is a much likely chance of Kalbaisakhi in the next five days in various parts of the state.