Temperatures dropping steadily in interior parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is seeing a steady drop in temperature across various places. A cold wave has gripped the state. Interior parts of Odisha are experiencing a severe drop in temperature resulting in extreme cold. The lowest temperature has been recorded at G.Udayagiri at 8 degrees.

The temperature in Phulbani is 11 degrees while Daringbadi has recorded a temperature of 10 degrees.

Various places in Kandhamal district are experiencing very low temperatures.

Along with severe cold, many places are also covered in very dense fog. This is causing disruption in the vehicular movement and transportation is getting affected.

People are burning wood and flocking around bonfires to get some respite from the extreme cold.