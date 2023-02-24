Temperature to rise by 3 to 4 degrees in some parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On Friday (February 24), the temperature in the districts of Odisha has remained the same as yesterday. However, the regional centre of Indian Meteorological Department has informed that the temperature in day is likely to rise by three to four degrees from usual in the coming five days over a few places of the state.

For the last two days, severe heat was experienced in various parts of the state with temperatures above 37 degrees in more than 12 districts.

Meanwhile, Sonepur marked as the hottest city of the state with the highest temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius, two days in a row.

Similarly, the temperature is recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius in Talcher and 38 degrees Celsius in Nayagarh.

The temperature of the capital city Bhubaneswar is recorded at 37.9 degrees Celsius during day.

On the other hand, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Dhenkanal, and Nayagarh in the next 3 days.