Temperature to rise by 2 to 4 degrees in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The weather is all set to become hot in Bhubaneswar as the weather department has predicted a rise in temperature on Monday.

According to reports, the weather will be higher than normal for the next five days starting from today. Temperature is likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in most places of Odisha.

Simultaneously the effect of the western disturbance will decrease from today.

However according to the Regional Meteorological Center here in Bhubaneswar, a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for some districts, which will remain valid for April 7 and April 8, 2023.

The Regional Meteorological Center has predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places in some districts of coastal Odisha for the next 24 hours.