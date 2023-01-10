Temperature to go up in Odisha from today, dense fog expected

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in various parts of the state is expected to rise from today, giving people a much needed respite from the bone-chilling cold that had gripped the state since the last few days.

The north wind is flowing less strongly in the state and humid air is flowing throughout. As a direct result of this, temperature has started increasing. According to the Meteorological center, Bhubaneswar, the temperature in various parts of the state might increase from three to four degrees in the next three days.

Due to the humid air, as well as the considerably low temperature, there are chances that the state will remain covered by dense fog over the next few days.

On the other hand, various places in Similipal National Park have experienced snowfall due to the extremely low temperatures. The entire district of Mayurbhanj is shivering in bone-chilling cold. Both upara Barakamuda and Naana have registered temperatures as low as seven degrees.

Kandhamal district is also experiencing extremely cold weather since about a week. Low temperatures along with dense fog and dew drops in the morning have made daily life difficult for people. the fog remains constant from 5 AM to 9 AM. The night temperature has been dropping down as low as five degrees since the last two days. Some interior parts have also experienced snowfall.