Temperature to fall by 3 to 5 degrees further in next couple of days Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The entire state of Odisha will continue to continue to shiver as the temperature is likely to fall further by 3 to 5 degrees in the next couple of days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

As per the prediction of the weather department, the night temperature is likely to fall by 3 to 5 degree Celsius during the next 2 days. Due to this more cold wave condition is expected.

Shallow to moderate fog very is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Balangir, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh in the next 24 hours, informed the weatherman.

Currently, heavy fog and severe cold wave conditions are witnessed s at different places of the State. This affects the normal life of the people, especially the travelers face difficulties of low visibility due to the fog.

