Temperature rises to 37 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar, 15 places witness mercury of 35 degrees or above

Bhubaneswar: Scorching heat wave condition has started to sweep Odisha as temperature rises to 37 degree Celsius in mid-February, revealed the latest data of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature rose to 37 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar, which is the heist of the day. Apart from the State Capital City, Boudh sizzled at 36 degrees.

Other 13 places of the State also recorded the day temperature of 35 degree Celsius or above. They are:

Bhabanipatna: 35.6 degree Celsius Jharsuguda: 35.6 degree Celsius Paralakhemundi: 35.6 degree Celsius Titlagarh: 35.5 degree Celsius Nayagarh: 35.5 degree Celsius Jagatsinghpur: 35.5 degree Celsius Balangir: 35.5 degree Celsius Angul: 35.5 degree Celsius Bhadrak: 35 degree Celsius Malkangiri: 35 degree Celsius Talcher: 35 degree Celsius Chandbali: 35 degree Celsius Balasore: 35 degree Celsius

The weather department also has issued the following warnings:

Temperature Forecast: No large change in Minimum temperature (night temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours): Dry weather likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 36 o C and 23 o C respectively.

Light to Moderate Rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha. The chief amount of rainfall recorded in cms are: Jajpur (Jajpur) 3, Jajpur Pto (Jajpur) 2, Akhuapada (Bhadrak) 1, Anandpur (Keonjhar) 1, Ghatagaon (Keonjhar) 1, Khaira (Balasore) 1.