Temperature on the rise in Odisha, 9 cities experience above 35 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Several areas across Odisha are facing a shortage of rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season. Instead, the state continues to experience heat at several areas. Several areas across Odisha have recorded above 35 degree Celsius of temperature in the month of August.

August 28 saw the highest temperature of 36 degree Celsius in Puri. Notably, this was the second highest temperature recorded in the month of August since 1892. Similarly, about nine cities recorded a temperature above 35 degree Celsius.

Monsoon in the state continues to stay weak. As a result of which, the Odisha weather is getting impacted significantly. Humidity and temperature continue to rise in the state. The ongoing monsoon season in Odisha has recorded a 13 percent deficit in the total rainfall.

Between June 2 and August 29, 11 districts of Odisha have reported a shortage of rainfall while only one district has recorded rainfall higher than the expected average rainfall. On the other hand, a total of 11 districts have recorded normal rainfall.