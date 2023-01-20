Temperature increasing in Odisha, fog warning issued in several districts

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in most places of Odisha has been recorded to be slightly higher than normal. Most places of the state have registered temperatures two to five degrees over the expected. It has also been speculated that the weather in the state will stay dry for the next five days.

Meteorological department has predicted that there might be medium amount of fog in some places in the morning for the next two or three days. A few places, however, might experience dense fog.

Meteorological department in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for fog in nine districts. The districts where the warning has been issued are Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Cuttack.

11 districts have been issued yellow warning for fog tomorrow including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagadaa and Koraput.

Similarly, yellow warning has been issued in six districts of Odisha: Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal and Kalahandi, on January 22 for dense fog.