Temperature in Odisha to decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Winter temperatures across Odisha is likely to drop further as the night time temperature is likely to drop further again.

The information was provided by the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The nighttime temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees in many places over a period of 3 to 4 days.

Cold weather is further likely to intensify as the weather is slated to remain mainly dry in many parts of the state.