Temperature in Odisha to decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius

Temperature in Odisha likely to fall further by 3-5 degrees, Odisha to experience chilly winter nights for next 3 to 4 days.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
temperature in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Winter temperatures across Odisha is likely to drop further as the night time temperature is likely to drop further again.

The information was provided by the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The nighttime temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees in many places over a period of 3 to 4 days.

The Bhubaneswar Met office today on its Twitter handle informed that the night temperature is likely to drop further 3 to 5 degrees will fall by in the next 24 hours.

Cold weather is further likely to intensify as the weather is slated to remain mainly dry in many parts of the state.

