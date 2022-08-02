Temperature In Odisha Likely To Remain High For Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in temperature in Odisha by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius for the next 24 hours.

The temperature in Odisha is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius henceforth. Due to the weakening of monsoon, the temperature in the day is likely to remain high.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in 2 to 3 places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi due to which a yellow warning has been issued.

The weakening of monsoon has resulted in low rainfall in Odisha. IMD has informed about the insufficient rain in the month August.

Odisha received only 9% rainfall between 1st June to 1st August. Till now, 512mm rainfall has been recorded as compared to 560mm which is the normal rainfall range.

Two districts received heavy rainfall, five districts reported deficient rainfall while 23 districts saw normal rainfall.