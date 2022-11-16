Temperature drops in many places of Odisha, lowest temperature recorded in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: G. Udayagiri has recorded lowest temperature of 7 degree celcius at night. The temperature has been continually dropping in G. Udayagiri since the last few days. The lowest temperature in the state has been recorded here.

The temperature in G. Udayagiri has fallen lower than Daringbadi which is generally recognized as one of the coldest places in Odisha.

G. Udayagiri is being touted as the new Kashmir of Odisha which is the moniker generally used for Daringbadi. According to the MeT, in the last 24 hours, two places in the state have recorded temperatures less than 10 degrees. Th temperature in Semiliguda, Koraput has been recorded at 9 degrees, while in Phulbani it was at 10.5 degrees. Koraput and Daringbadi have both recorded temperatures at 11 degrees.

20 cities in the state have recorded temperatures below 15 degrees.