Temperature continues to rise in Odisha, Mercury touches 35 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The day time temperature is continuing to rise in Odisha. In the month of February, when the world is experiencing spring, the state is having a summer-like weather with mercury rising to 35 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the regional center of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature is like to increase of 2 to 3 degrees in upcoming three days. However, there will be no changes in the night temperature in the upcoming days.

Yesterday, Parlakhemundi of Gajapati district recorded the highest day temperature with mercury touching 35 degrees mark. Meanwhile, Titlagarh recorded 34.5 degrees, Malkangiri 34.2 degrees, while, Boudh and Balangir both recorded 34 degree Celsius.

The Twin city, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded the day temperature of 33 degrees while the night temperature was 19 degrees. With the night time temperature continuously increasing, all districts of the state recorded temperature above 12 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Today, the regional center of IMD had suggested that places including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puti, Khordha, Nayagarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul will experience dense fog.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, yesterday took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during next three days. No large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.”