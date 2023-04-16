Temperature across Odisha shows decline, Bhubaneswar records 39.2°C by 2:30pm
As many as three places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 39.2°C by 2:30 pm on Sunday said the latest report of the local MeT office.
Bhubaneswar: As many as three places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 39.2°C by 2:30 pm on Sunday said the latest report of the local MeT office.
Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a week, on Bhubaneswar recorded 39.2°C at 2:30 pm. Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 42.2°C.
People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.
Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:
Sambalpur: 42.2°C
Jharsuguda : 41.6°C
Hirakud : 40.2°C
Bhubaneswar : 39.2°C
Balasore : 38.2°C
Keonjhar : 37.8°C
Chandbali : 37.0°C
Puri : 33.6°C
Gopalpur : 33.4°C
Paradip : 32.2°C